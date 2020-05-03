CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue firefighters find themselves getting delayed in arriving to an emergency because they have a hard time finding the correct address, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt.
Every second counts during an emergency, and valuable time can be lost if a house number is not clearly posted where emergency responders can see it, Hoggatt said. Everyone relies on the address numbers, including first responders, Board of Public Utilities, delivery companies and more. If they can’t see the address from the street, it takes more time to find you. In an emergency, the extra time can be the difference in life and death.
Hoggatt said homeowners should ask themselves this:
• Can my house be found easily by simply driving by in a car?
• Is my house number easily found, and readable from the street?
• Can it be seen at night?
If the answer is no to any of these questions, the homeowner should update their numbers or replace them with new numbers, said Hoggatt. Can you tell what it is? Many things can obstruct a house number like tall shrubs, decorative signs or flags. Maybe a house number has fallen off. Numbers should be a contrasting color to the house.
Hoggatt offered these tips to help first responders find a home:
• Post your address clearly and prominently on your home
• Use large numbers and make sure they are legible from the street
• Trees, bushes or other debris should not block visibility
• Numbers should be placed near the front door within the coverage of the porch light and above eye level
• Avoid placing numbers away from the front door such as above garage doors, and do not place numbers on the garage doors
• Avoid using cursive-style words, use numbers only
For more information on making sure your house number is visible, call Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 307-637-6311.