CHEYENNE – Two local churches are working together to set an example for the community that unity is possible.
First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne and Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold a joint “unity service” at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will be hosted at Allen Chapel, 917 W. 21st St.
Speakers at the service will include the Rev. Dr. Sheriolyn Curry, presiding elder for the AME Church’s Rocky Mountain District, and Rt. Rev. Clement W. Fugh, an AME bishop.
The two churches share a regrettable past, according to the Rev. Mark Marston, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne, and Rev. Dr. Hilton McClendon Sr., a supply pastor at Allen Chapel AME.
Originally called First Methodist Church, it was founded Sept. 29, 1867. Eight years later, a small group of Black congregants split from the church after being subjected to mistreatment and segregation, during what Marston called “the sinful times.”
“When they had communion, people who were African Americans sat at the back of the church, and the communion elements were served to the African Americans last. Sometimes there weren’t even any left. So, that’s what part of this service is about,” Marston, who is white, said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. He described those practices as “what we’re trying to overcome.”
In 1878, one of those Black congregants, former slave Lucy Phillips, worked with a Rev. Whitlock and other members of this new congregation to form the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. It was the first Black church in what was then the Wyoming territory.
The small frame structure “served as both a forum and a gathering place for the Black community,” a proclamation for the unity service says.
Since the split, the two churches have grown parallel to one another. But Sunday’s service offers a “historic” opportunity for the two congregations.
“We want to show the community that there’s unity within the church,” said McClendon, who is Black. First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne “realize(s) what was happening at that time, the discrimination, the divide that was there. But, as Christians, as believers in the kingdom of God, we are all one, and we want to show that to the community, and the community as a whole we want to see become as one.”
“Worshiping together in unity shows that we’re coming together, and we’re both Methodist,” McClendon continued.
McClendon referred to the anti-bias ordinance passed in March in Cheyenne. The ordinance, which made it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone as a result of a personal bias, was controversial in the community. Some said publicly that it was in conflict with their religion’s teachings, or that they were concerned the ordinance could be used to punish religious leaders who preach against things like homosexuality.
Such a service, with the goal of bringing together two historically separate groups of people, could be one way to combat “so much anger” being seen across the U.S. today, the pastors said.
“Tragically, the church has been weaponized in some ways, and we want to show that the church is not a weapon,” said Marston. “The Lord intended that the church is a place that is safe, and a place where all people can come and experience the good Lord and be elevated.”
Marston later added that he believes this has happened across history. He gave the example of Christianity having been “weaponized” by the Ku Klux Klan.
“We always run the risk of people having their own demented, immoral values and claiming that it’s actually the values of the church,” Marston said.
McClendon and Marston both said they hope their show of unity will inspire other faith leaders in the city, the state and even the country to hold similar services.
“This is about love. What they did to us, we don’t retaliate. We just show love,” McClendon said. “I think it’s imperative that pastors need to come and get some love water and pour (it) on this fire of hatred that’s out here.”
