CHEYENNE – After the first coronavirus-related death confirmed in Wyoming was announced Monday, local health officials continue to urge residents to stay home.
The Johnson County man who died after testing positive for COVID-19 was hospitalized and had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Health. His death was confirmed by the department Monday morning.
“This one was close to home, and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state,” Gov. Mark Gordon, a rancher who calls the Johnson County town of Kaycee home, said in a prepared statement.
The state Health Department described the man who died as “older,” but declined to provide his age.
“While we’ve learned most people who are infected are able to recover at home without medical care, we also know people who are aged 65 and older and people who have medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and weak immune systems are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said in a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations like staying at home and washing your hands regularly aim to mitigate the virus’ spread. With no vaccination and no cure at this point, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons said social distancing is the best tool currently available.
“If you can’t keep people home, it is going to escalate the numbers,” Emmons said.
Already in Laramie County, there is community spread, which means the health department can’t trace where a person contracted the virus. In looking at the rest of the country, Emmons said community spread was something they were expecting.
And while it’s hard to determine exactly how well social distancing has worked in Laramie County, Emmons said without it, she knows “there would be many more positive cases.”
As of Monday afternoon, the state Health Department reported 60 laboratory-confirmed cases and 26 probable cases of COVID-19. The department also was reporting 23 lab-confirmed and four probable cases of patients who had recovered from the disease.
That amounts to 60.3 lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. But in Teton County, which has nearly identical numbers (56 lab-confirmed and 26 probable cases), the rate was 238.7 cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, Wyoming had 275 lab-confirmed cases and 98 probable cases as of Monday, with 110 lab-confirmed and 30 probable recoveries.
Wyoming’s low population density has been an asset compared to places like New York and Seattle, but the risk of the spreading the disease persists. According to Emmons, some people confirmed to have the virus have only had contact with their close personal contacts.
But the same is not true for others.
“We have other cases where we’ve had to put more than 30 people in quarantine, just because of one person’s contacts,” Emmons said. “So it just goes so rapidly.”
Emmons said some residents might not understand the larger-scale impacts of their actions.
“That spread is far greater than we think about,” Emmons said. “You don’t really know how many people you’ve come into contact with until you really stop and think about it all.”
Maintaining good social distancing practices is just as important in this stage of the pandemic, and Emmons reminded residents that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“Just keep in mind, this is not going to be our new normal. This is not going to be forever. We just have to get through this very difficult period to get to the other side,” Emmons said.
“For now, it’s just so critically important that people try to stay away from other people as much as possible for their own safety, as well as the people that they’re around.”