...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Fiscal responsibility legislation co-sponsored by Cheney passes the House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued a statement Thursday after legislation she co-sponsored to promote greater transparency of our country’s financial health passed the House of Representatives by voice vote.
The bill, H.Con.Res. 44, the "Fiscal State of the Nation Resolution," would require the Comptroller General to present the Financial Report of the United States Government to an annual joint hearing of the House and Senate Budget Committees, open to all Members of Congress.
"I was proud to co-sponsor this commonsense resolution and am glad that the House has taken action to pass it. Instead of ignoring our national debt and ramming through trillions of dollars in runaway spending, we must focus on fiscal responsibility and getting our spending under control," Cheney said. "Our growing debt will not only harm future generations who will be forced to foot the bill, but will endanger our economic and national security. I hope requiring the Comptroller General to present annually on our nation's fiscal situation will ensure Congress can’t ignore the fiscal realities of our growing national debt.”
The presentation would take place within 45 business days of issuance of the Financial Report to ensure lawmakers receive the information in an accurate and timely manner.
The Congressional Budget Office projects deficits will total $3 trillion in 2021 and $12.1 trillion over the next decade. At 13.4% of gross domestic product, the deficit in 2021 would be the second-largest since 1945.