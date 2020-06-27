LARAMIE – Fisheries biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department believe an herbicide was responsible for killing brown trout in Laramie’s Spring Creek in late May, according to a news release.
Laramie residents contacted the department May 26 after discovering several dead brown trout in Spring Creek where it bisects 15th Street. Fisheries Biologist Steve Gale conducted an evaluation of Spring Creek from 15th Street downstream to Eighth Street and observed numerous dead trout within this section. Multiple size classes of brown trout were affected, but no other species of fish were found dead. Brown trout are the most abundant fish species in Spring Creek.
Gale tested the water quality, including oxygen levels, pH, salinity levels and dissolved solids, and said all parameters were within expected normal values.
“Our meter measures the quality at the time of testing, so whatever had happened had already gone through the system,” he said in the release. He notified the city of Laramie, collected more than 20 dead fish and sent them to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Fish Health Laboratory to determine the cause of death.
“We believe it was caused by an herbicide,” Brandon Taro, fish health program coordinator, said in the release. “All the fish had enlarged livers, which is consistent with the effects of herbicides on fish.”
Gale said algae were dead from where a storm drain empties into the creek below the 15th Street bridge downstream to the Ninth Street bridge. The algae above the storm drain were still green and apparently unaffected. “We’re not able to pinpoint the exact cause, but everything is consistent with an herbicide poisoning,” Taro said.