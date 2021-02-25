CHEYENNE – Last year, the Southeast Wyoming Innovation Launchpad Pitch Day helped create 10 new companies and 23 new jobs across Laramie and Albany counties.
This year, the collaborative partnership between Forward Greater Cheyenne, Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming looks to recreate this success with their virtual Pitch Day, Friday, Feb. 26.
This year’s event will begin at 4 p.m. via Zoom, with the first “pitch” coming from LCCC student Zach Valerio, pitching his Peace in the Wild lifestyle clothing brand geared toward a younger audience that is exploring the outdoors on their own.
Other SEWYIL Pitch Day presentations include:
Fair Housing Wyoming – Paulina Gurevich: A nonprofit seeking to educate landlords and other property owners about fair housing practices. Wyoming is the only state in the Rocky Mountain region that does not have an entity (governmental or nonprofit) to address these needs.
1FitPass – Christopher Aden: 1FitPass aims to help independent gyms expand their customer base, compete against the national chains and give gym-goers more options.
Hood Skinz – Joel West: A company geared toward solving problems for truckers, at first by eliminating the noise created on specific Peterbilt hood assemblies.
Frosty Flake – Marcus Curley: A Software as a Service (Saas) play to aid the snow removal industry.
The Zoom meeting is open to the public, and access to the event can be requested by emailing laramie@uwyo.edu. Results from the 2021 Pitch Day will be announced at 8 p.m., also on Zoom.