CHEYENNE — Ivan Moody has driven Interstate 80 numerous times in his life, but it wasn’t until he passed truckers stranded on the roadside, standing on their turned-over semi trucks, that he decided to stop and spend the night at Terry Bison Ranch, just off of I-25.
“I was sitting out on the back patio of one of the cabins there at the ranch, and I saw the most beautiful thing,” Moody told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. “You guys have this long stretch of grass out here — golden layers is what my friends call them — and the snow was hitting it just right, the moon was peeking down on it, and it just caught my heart.”
So, Moody decided to make Cheyenne his home.
It was announced in late June that Moody, the lead singer of hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, would also be opening two businesses in Cheyenne come mid-July.
On July 15, from 1-5 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and block party held for both of the businesses at Moody’s Rock Stop, 901 W. Pershing Blvd. The space was formerly occupied by Corner Stop, a longtime locally owned gas station and market.
Keeping the station locally owned was one of Moody’s driving motivations for acquiring the business, along with a bit of nostalgia.
“My favorite job growing up as a kid was working in a convenience store,” Moody told the WTE. “I guess it was my first sense of freedom. I worked overnights, and I got to be independent. It was just a fun gig.”
However, fun wasn’t enough to drive Moody to purchase the location. It was when he met the owners of the gas station one day that he decided he would step in and assume operations.
“She told me that there was a corporation trying to move in and basically steal it out from underneath them,” he continued. “Growing up in Arvada, Colorado, I saw a lot of that happen. I wanted to take advantage of being a part of something, keeping some heritage, preserving a piece of something.
“That was kind of a ‘no-brainer’ that fell into my lap.”
The event on July 15, though not originally Moody’s idea, serves as a great opportunity for the musician to get some face-to-face interaction with his new community. He intends to be present at the block party — and an active member of Cheyenne in the future.
It could be tough to come across as just another resident of the capital city, though, given that he and Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Cheyenne’s biggest stage, Frontier Nights, on July 26. There’s also the fact he will be receiving a key to the city at a later date during a private event.
But Moody jokes that he might actually be more nervous for the intimate setting at the Rock Stop.
“I grew up in small areas, and I know how important it is just to get out there and mingle with people,” he said. “I don’t want to be some shadow that lives on a mountaintop that people are afraid to approach. I very much want to be a part of the community so that I can get involved.”
While Moody’s Rock Stop is mostly for fun, Ciara Coral is a project that lies close to his heart.
Moody himself has a history of substance abuse, as well as a tumultuous past of domestic abuse allegations with family, but has since completed programs and turned to helping others face their addictions. Ciara Coral, located at 433 E. 19th St. #2, will follow suit and offer an intensive outpatient substance abuse program, which he identifies as an area of health services that is lacking in Cheyenne.
“My oldest daughter, she’s dealing with addiction herself, and it was really disheartening for me because I wanted to keep her close and kind of mentor her through it,” Moody said. “And it didn’t end up being that way because there was no place to put her here. That was the final straw for me.
“There’s 80,000 or so (people) here in Cheyenne. Nobody’s gonna convince me that there’s not a couple of ‘perfect imperfections’ around here that can use the same things that I’ve used.”
The facility is expected to open in a reduced capacity coinciding with the ribbon cutting on the 15th but will be fully operational by Aug. 1. They intend to offer services like substance abuse evaluations, intensive outpatient substance abuse groups, individual counseling and, ultimately, support groups.
Ciara Coral Director Ryan Ackerman, who has been a mental health counselor in Laramie County for more than 20 years, is expecting a full staff of four mental health professionals, including himself, to help carry out these services.
Two of the positions have already been filled with persons certified and licensed as substance abuse counselors. Ackerman expects that the facility can serve 10-15 patients at the start and will then reassess its capabilities.
Locations like Ciara Coral already exist in Cheyenne, but there can never be too many places for people to receive help in overcoming substance abuse. Ackerman gives all the credit to Moody’s desire to help others.
“I think it’s essential for our community that people continue to provide services that help, whether it’s substance abuse or individual mental health,” Ackerman said. “We have high rates of substance abuse, domestic violence and child abuse.
“I was born and raised here. I want Cheyenne to be a great place for everybody. And I know people struggle at times, so we need to continue to provide opportunities for them to turn things around.”
Appointments at Ciara Coral will be available by phone call and walk-in during regular business hours, should it be determined that services are necessary. These forms of contact will become available after its opening on July 15.
