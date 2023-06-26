Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch brings a night of hard rock to Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26. 

 TRAVIS SHINN PHOTOGRAPHY

CHEYENNE – Ivan Moody, best known as the lead singer and songwriter for platinum-selling hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, has officially announced the opening of his two new Cheyenne businesses, Moody's Rock Stop and Ciara Coral. 

Moody recently relocated to Cheyenne. 

