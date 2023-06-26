...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Iron Mountain, or 29 miles south of Wheatland, moving east at 10
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Laramie County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Five Finger Death Punch brings a night of hard rock to Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26.
CHEYENNE – Ivan Moody, best known as the lead singer and songwriter for platinum-selling hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, has officially announced the opening of his two new Cheyenne businesses, Moody's Rock Stop and Ciara Coral.
Moody recently relocated to Cheyenne.
Moody's Rock Stop is a rock-n-roll-based convenience store and gas station, which is designed for everyday “recharging.” The musically themed stop-and-shop, located at 901 W. Pershing Blvd., will also sell Moody's personal line of specialized products and offer a discount to current and former armed service members.
Ciara Coral is an intensive outpatient facility that focuses on treating addiction and mental health disorders. The facility is located at 433 E. 19th St. #2 and will offer personalized treatment plans for each individual.
Moody has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health, and hopes to help others by opening this facility.