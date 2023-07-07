A person convicted of four thefts in Wyoming can now face a felony – and up to a decade in prison – if they steal again.

House Bill 112, Theft-penalty for fifth or subsequent offense, went into effect July 1. It was already a felony to steal something worth over $1,000 in Wyoming – or a “firearm, horse, mule, sheep, cattle, buffalo or swine” of any value – but this new law enables a fifth theft conviction to become a felony, regardless of the stolen good’s price.

