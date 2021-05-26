CHEYENNE – At the direction of President Joe Biden to honor the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, California, Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset May 30.
An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions.
The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings that are part of a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area. The facility includes a transit-control center, parking for trains and a maintenance yard.
The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials. Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive.