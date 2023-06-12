...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carpenter.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming...
North Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Whitaker.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 28 and 36...and
between mile markers 37 and 38...and
between mile markers 39 and 40.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Spring Run, Diamond Flat, Bullwhacker Draw, Chivington Draw, Lost
Corner Creek, Nimmo Draw, Paulson Branch, Shelton Draw, South Fork
Bear Creek, Antelope Draw, Bear Creek, Brunyansyi Draw, Horse
Creek, Chugwater Flats, Lewis Draw, Little Indian Draw, Rocky
Hollow, Little Bear Creek, Cattail Creek and Fox Creek.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Laramie County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms and
thunderstorms moving over the same areas will increase the
potential for localized flash flooding, particularly those
areas that received heavy rain Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
CHEYENNE – At 4:40 p.m., the city of Cheyenne’s engineering and construction department was notified of heavy rain and flash flooding reports on Dell Range Boulevard, near East College Drive and between Van Buren Avenue and Whitney Ranch Road.
With this area experiencing two to four inches of standing water, the city encourages everyone to avoid the area if possible and to slow down while rain continues throughout the evening.
Likewise, please avoid all underpasses, if possible.