Flooded road FILE

Flooded road

 Kellie L. Folkerts via Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – At 4:40 p.m., the city of Cheyenne’s engineering and construction department was notified of heavy rain and flash flooding reports on Dell Range Boulevard, near East College Drive and between Van Buren Avenue and Whitney Ranch Road. 

With this area experiencing two to four inches of standing water, the city encourages everyone to avoid the area if possible and to slow down while rain continues throughout the evening.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus