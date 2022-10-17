CHEYENNE – Supply availability will cause a reduced level of supplemental fluoride in Cheyenne’s drinking water beginning on or around Oct. 24.
The Board of Public Utilities’ supplier of granular, pure fluoride is not able to provide its product at this time, nor has a future delivery schedule been received by BOPU staff.
Fluoride in Cheyenne’s drinking water comes from two sources: naturally occurring minerals and supplemental fluoride added at the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant. Cheyenne’s drinking water normally contains around 0.7 mg/L of fluoride, which is the recommended optimal fluoride concentration to promote dental health. Without supplemental fluoride, this is reduced to approximately 0.5 mg/L.
Reducing the amount of fluoride in the water supply does not pose a health risk for Cheyenne’s water users, and the water will continue to be safe to drink.
“We are notifying our customers so they can make informed decisions about their dental health, as reduced fluoride in the water supply may provide lower-than-normal protections against tooth decay," BOPU Director Brad Brooks said in a news release Monday.
Customers concerned about the reduced amount of fluoride in Cheyenne’s water are encouraged to contact their doctor or dental service provider regarding recommended alternatives.