CHEYENNE — The hustle of Cheyenne Frontier Days begins well before competitors and visitors arrive. It takes a small army of volunteers to run the “Daddy of ‘em All,” and visitors aren’t the only ones making travel accommodations to participate.
Out-of-town volunteers may seem like an impractical concept, but at CFD, it is not uncommon for volunteers to fly in or drive several hours to help run the show.
After four years of volunteering with the Dandies, Public Relations Committee volunteer Taunya Crews started her volunteer PR career at CFD in 2017 when her boyfriend Robb Anderson’s daughter, Rylee Anderson, was Miss Frontier.
Living only 32 miles south in Nunn, Colorado, Crews doesn’t consider herself an out-of-towner. Passionate about rodeo and the friends she’s made through the years, she’s never hesitated to cross the border and volunteer for CFD.
“(My favorite part is) interacting with people and being around the animals,” Crews said. “I’ve made a lot of really close friends here, I’m not gonna lie. The only hard part is you only get to see them once a year.”
Crews has a love for rodeo beyond volunteering. As a barrel racing competitor, she has participated in the sport in multiple ways. She even had a French TV crew film her for a segment on women in rodeo.
“I love the sport of rodeo,” Crews said. “That’s the only sport that I like to watch, like to help with, and I also compete in it. So, really, it’s just near and dear to my heart.”
Crews particularly loves interacting with the animals and fellow rodeo lovers. She makes an extra effort to make the experience special by providing unique souvenirs for kids when she gets the chance.
“One of my favorite things to do is, if I’m pulling cable behind the chutes, I take pieces of the mane or tail that came off the horse and I braid it and then give it to the kids,” Crews said.
Her friendships and love for the community drew her back to CFD just as much as her love for rodeo.
“These people are really an extended family,” Crews said. “We just help each other and do for each other. It’s always fun getting back to see each other and catching up at the end of the summer.”
Many volunteers make the long journey into Cheyenne for the love of rodeo and the friends they’ve made. Kelli and David Henry fly in every year from Louisiana.
“Love it. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” David said. “I was involved in rodeo many, many years ago, when I was a young man. This keeps me connected to rodeo. And there’s nothing like Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
Kelli grew up in Cheyenne and has been volunteering roughly 40 years, since her father was a PR chairman. Now when they come to Cheyenne, they stay with Kelli’s nephew, Gregg Lamb, and his family, and continue the tradition of volunteering with the PR Committee.
“Really, the only time you see anybody is at the park for about five minutes,” Kelli said. “Then you’re offering different directions. So, it’s nice to stay with family so you can at least see them for five minutes in the morning and five minutes at night.”
David and Kelli have found meaningful connections throughout all of their rodeo experiences. They’ve run into people they’ve met at CFD at other rodeos throughout the country, and the friends they’ve made at CFD elevate their experiences with rodeo.
“It’s like you have a second family,” Kelli said. “That’s another reason why we come back, because we just missed everybody. And it’s just good to see everyone again.”
David has competed in rodeos before, and the love for the sport has led the couple to travel to a few rodeos a year.
“Once rodeo gets in your blood, it stays in your blood,” David said. “Cheyenne Frontier Days has really kept that connection going.”
This connection draws kids back to CFD, no matter how young they were when they left Wyoming. Now living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, PR volunteer Nathanyl Niles takes two weeks off every year to come back and help out.
“I think it’s really cool how this place is run off of over 3,000 volunteers,” Niles said. “I mean, that shows you that this small town and community can put on the largest outdoor rodeo in the entire world. And it’s basically run off all volunteers, which is absolutely phenomenal.”
Niles moved to New Mexico when his mother, Jessica Tafoya, opened the Sunnyside Up Breakfast and Lunch Cafe in 2012. For the past four years, he has been volunteering in some capacity at CFD.
Being able to come back and volunteer with his family, which has been volunteering at CFD for over 30 years, is so important to Niles that as soon as he returns home, he takes the time off for the next year.
“We help build stuff,” Niles said. “We help maintain the park, we pick up trash, pick up pine needles, and that’s really all we do. It’s beautiful, Cheyenne. … If I could move back, I would in a heartbeat.”
To Niles, the eight-hour drive to Cheyenne isn’t too long, especially when it means reconnecting with family and a community that he loves.
“It’s something that ties me back to home,” Niles said. “It’s my only thing that really ties me back to home, other than my family.”
The love of friendships, CFD, community and rodeo ties volunteers together, whether they drive eight minutes or eight hours to put on the events. For some, it’s about the show; for others, it’s a bit bigger.
“We just enjoy rodeo,” David said. “We feel like it’s a sport that really connects friends, family, faith and country together. And there’s not a lot of sports out there that do that anymore.”
