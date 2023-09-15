CHEYENNE – First National Bank of Omaha, or FNBO, celebrated the opening of its new Dell Range location, 3220 Dell Range Blvd., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7, hosted by FNBO and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
FNBO’s newest branch provides a full-service banking experience, including both lobby and drive-thru service, with banking products like CDs, checking accounts, savings accounts, small business products, wealth services and mortgage loans.
Eric Blick, vice president of branch banking for FNBO, discussed FNBO’s enthusiastic support for new Wyoming expansion.
“We have had many of our Colorado and Nebraska customers banking with us in Cheyenne. It was one of the many reasons why we purchased Western States Bank last year, to secure a physical presence to serve these customers and help them grow,” said Blick. “In looking at the Cheyenne market, we saw the need for a third location to span the entire city with ease of service and being highly convenient for our customers. We are so excited to have this third location open to serve Cheyenne.”
FNBO is proud to be the official bank of the Cowboys and a sponsor of Cheyenne Frontier Days. FNBO is looking forward to supporting the Cowboys and CSU in the annual Border War football game on Nov. 3.
The new Dell Range branch opened to customers on Sept. 5.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.