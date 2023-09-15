CHEYENNE – First National Bank of Omaha, or FNBO, celebrated the opening of its new Dell Range location, 3220 Dell Range Blvd., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7, hosted by FNBO and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

FNBO’s newest branch provides a full-service banking experience, including both lobby and drive-thru service, with banking products like CDs, checking accounts, savings accounts, small business products, wealth services and mortgage loans.

