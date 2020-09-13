CHEYENNE – To carry on the same spirit of generosity exhibited at the Cheyenne Day of Giving, a citywide Day of Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, the day after Friday’s Day of Giving.
Having started three years ago, the Cheyenne Day of Service was born from a conversation between Day of Giving Founder Greta Morrow and Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin. Morrow wanted to create service opportunities for those who couldn’t afford to donate at Day of Giving, and Martin wanted to see a communitywide clean-up effort.
“We merged those two thoughts and created what we call the Day of Service,” Martin said.
Volunteers can choose to participate in a number of community clean-ups happening that Saturday, but the Day of Service also aims to encourage acts of service on a smaller scale.
Whether it’s taking cookies to a neighbor who lives alone or paying it forward in line at a drive-thru, the idea behind the Day of Service is to make the community better in any way possible.
Day of Service has some organized clean-up efforts, but residents are also encouraged to find improvement projects of their own. From picking up trash in your neighborhood to writing uplifting notes to your neighbors, Day of Service hopes to show residents that they truly have the power to make Cheyenne a better place to live.
For those wishing to take part in organized Day of Service events, both the city of Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority have organized community clean-ups in different parts of town.
DDA assistant director Haylee Chenchar said, “The Cheyenne Day of Service is an amazing opportunity for everyone to give back to their community, and it’s something we look forward to every year.”
The downtown clean-up event will go from 8-10 a.m., where volunteers can help beautify the downtown area by sweeping sidewalks and streets, removing worn down fliers and posters, disposing of litter and scraping gum from sidewalks and window ledges.
Volunteers should meet at the city parking garage at the corner of 17th and Warren, where city sanitation will have dumpsters for the clean-up. Brooms, dust pans, gum scrapers, trash bags, gloves and shovels will be provided to volunteers, and the DDA has asked those unable to give their time to donate trash bags, work gloves, bottled water, dust pans and other cleaning supplies to assist in their efforts. Those supplies can be dropped off at Freedom’s Edge Brewing at 1509 Pioneer Ave. prior to the Day of Service on Sept. 26.
“This activity is not only a great way for people to give back, but it also helps to boost our overall community pride,” Chenchar said. “We have been so amazed with the response we’ve received from Cheyenne to help us clean up downtown and make our town a better place to live, work and play, and we can’t wait to see everyone on the 26th.”
For those wishing to make a difference in the city’s green spaces, the city’s Community Recreation and Events team has a couple projects that residents can contribute to for the Day of Service.
Greenway fence staining will take place around the parking lots of Cheyenne Junior League, at Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue, and North Cheyenne Community Park, 3200 Mynear St. Those interested in helping on those projects should email Parks Manager Sam Payne at spayne@cheyennecity.org.
Volunteer opportunities are also available at the Botanic Gardens, where residents can help with weeding, raking and picking up trash. While tools will be provided, volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves. To get involved with the Botanic Gardens clean-up, contact Trudy Fox at tfox@cheyennecity.org.