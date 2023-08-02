CASPER – With thousands of people facing food insecurity every day, there’s no reason fresh, quality food should go to waste. Over 119 billion pounds of quality food is discarded in the U.S. each year, equating to a shocking 40% of all food in America going to waste.
Food Bank of Wyoming is combating this waste through its Grocery Rescue Program, which connects local pantries and grocery stores so fresh food can go to people, not to the landfill.
The idea is simple: High-quality food that would otherwise go to waste is collected from grocery stores that can no longer sell the items and distributed to pantries that provide food to people facing hunger. Grocery stores donate fresh, yet unbought food that is nearing the end of its sell-by date, but still perfectly good, to Food Bank of Wyoming, which then distributes it to food pantries around the state. From there, this nutritious food is made available to residents.
If you’re a retailer interested in partnering with the Grocery Rescue Program, contact Food Bank of Wyoming at helpdesk@wyomingfoodbank.org.
The Grocery Rescue Program relies on donations and grants to ensure logistics are in place to successfully pick up and deliver this food. If you’d like to support Food Bank of Wyoming and the work they do with hunger relief partners around the state, donate at wyomingfoodbank.org/give.
To learn more about Food Bank of Wyoming, visit wyomingfoodbank.org. Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger-relief organization in Wyoming, and provides food and essentials directly to people facing hunger and through more than 150 partners across the state.
