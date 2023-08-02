CASPER – With thousands of people facing food insecurity every day, there’s no reason fresh, quality food should go to waste. Over 119 billion pounds of quality food is discarded in the U.S. each year, equating to a shocking 40% of all food in America going to waste.

Food Bank of Wyoming is combating this waste through its Grocery Rescue Program, which connects local pantries and grocery stores so fresh food can go to people, not to the landfill.

