CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative has partnered with Dan’s Meat Processing in Evansville to provide hunters with the opportunity to participate in the newly launched Food from the Field program, which enables them to donate all or part of their meat to the local food pantry system.
The ultimate goal of Food from the Field is to utilize Wyoming resources to combat food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state, and the increased collaboration between agencies offers a framework for more processors to participate.
A total of 400 pounds of game meat was distributed to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies partners last week.
“Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies would like to thank the hunters who donated game. We are honored to receive this meat on behalf of our agency partners and those that will have Wyoming protein on their tables as a result,” Tony Woodell, director of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Food from the Field program partners – the processors, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative – for working with us to provide a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge.”
Dan’s Meat Processing was one of the first processors to sign on to participate in Food from the Field. This family owned business has a heart for helping their community, and has worked closely with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the first lady’s office to ensure that this program succeeds.
“Dan’s Meat Processing has been fundamental in the success of the launch of this program,” first lady Jennie Gordon said in the release. “Prior to participating in this program, Dan’s gave generously to their community, so joining forces with Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make an even larger impact was an easy decision. I’m thrilled that we’re already seeing donations distributed to local food pantries so early in the hunting season.”
As a part of the program, all donated deer, elk and moose will undergo appropriate chronic wasting disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.