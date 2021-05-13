CHEYENNE – On April 6, HB0049 was signed by Gov. Mark Gordon implementing a fee increase for food licenses which will take effect July 1.
As part of this legislation, all food licenses issued by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture will increase from the previous year. This means a new license will increase from $100 to $200, a renewal of license will increase from $50 to $100, and all temporary permits will increase from $25 to $50. Any new license, renewal or temporary permits issued on or after July 1 will pay the increased amount.
Similar to other state agency fee increases, the WDA food license fees will be collected and credited to the general fund of the State of Wyoming.
In partnership, local county health officials and the WDA Consumer Health Services personnel, work throughout Wyoming to reduce food safety hazards through licensing, inspection and educational opportunities.
For more information on the Food Establishment Program through the WDA, please visit https://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/chs/food-safety.