CHEYENNE – Two days after Laramie County School District 1 announced it would shut down schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, LCSD1’s transportation and nutrition services departments mobilized to get meals into the hands of hungry kids who normally receive breakfast and lunch at school.
The operation wasn’t simple, as the two departments figured out how best to meet the needs of the community. They pivoted from hot meals to cold, bagged breakfasts and lunches that could be handed out all across town.
Since the pandemic reached Wyoming, the departments have handed out more than 500,000 meals for anyone under the age of 18. For their quick actions and their dedication to the students of LCSD1, the two departments earned Compassionate Cheyenne’s 18th Compassion-in-Action award, which was presented Thursday.
“It is so nice for these people to be recognized, because food service workers and bus drivers are usually in the background. So it just means a lot to our staff,” LCSD1 Program Administrator Carla Bankes said.
As the LCSD1 staff took on responsibilities outside their job descriptions, Bankes said the employees always asked “How can I help?” instead of saying “That’s not my job.” Each department brought something different to the table, with nutrition services securing the supplies, and transportation figuring out the most accessible locations for students, seeking locations kids could get to if their parents weren’t home or didn’t have a car.
On top of meeting the community in the most convenient places, LCSD1 staff removed any barriers that would prevent kids from getting fed. Close to 40% of LCSD1 students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, yet the program was available to anyone who needed it with no documentation or proof of income. Bankes said when parents realized that, they’d swing by on their lunch break to pick up their kids’ meals without having to bring their kids along. That ease of access was much appreciated by both the parents and kids who used these services.
Even now, the employees continue to step up and meet the challenge. Bankes said 20 employees on the transportation team started serving lunches in person at school, as nutrition services grappled with COVID-19 staff quarantines and other pandemic-related issues.
“They’ve jumped right in. It’s been very humbling. ... They’re the ones making sure we get the kids fed every day,” Bankes said, adding that without the extra help, they might’ve had to pivot back to cold meals instead of hot.
That sort of selflessness is exactly what Compassionate Cheyenne hopes to spread to the community, awarding local humanitarians with the hopes of inspiring more kindness and compassion. They focus on recognizing people in the community who are focused on issues like housing, health care and food insecurity, and each award winner receives $100 from the Sunrise Rotary Club, with funds provided by RBC Wealth Management.
“Compassion is being concerned about the suffering and misfortunes of others and being moved to do something about it,” Compassionate Cheyenne’s Loretta Barker said. “These departments anticipated a need when the COVID crisis caused schools to shut down and go virtual. They immediately took action, and to organize something like this and to do it as smoothly as they’ve done is just phenomenal.”