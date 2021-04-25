For some Laramie County residents of color, lack of representation means a barrier to feeling heard

Representation through recognition

In addition to elected leadership, another way to represent a group of people is to celebrate that group’s achievements.

In Cheyenne, one of the most historic recognitions took place on March 15, 1990, when Gov. Mike Sullivan signed a bill enacting Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day. State Sen. Liz Byrd of Cheyenne, the first Black individual to serve in the Wyoming Senate, sponsored the bill nine times before Wyoming became the 47th state to adopt the holiday (after President Reagan signed it into law in 1983).

Former McCormick Junior High librarian Glordine Stevenson was one of several Wyomingites of color who advocated for the bill locally by making announcements in the newspaper, holding meetings at churches and organizing demonstrations calling for the holiday’s recognition.

Stevenson remembers sitting in the state Capitol when the bill was being discussed and hearing a great deal of pushback from the mostly white Legislature.

“As we were talking to the legislators, they’d just say ‘We’re not going to pass it’ … They would just say it wasn’t important,” she recalled.

In a March 16, 1990, Wyoming Tribune Eagle article, Sen. Kelly Mader, a Republican representing Campbell and Johnson counties, said the people of his district “probably aren’t much interested in Dr. King.”

“It was important not only because of our Black kids, but because Martin Luther King spoke for equality for all,” Stevenson continued.

“That was an interesting time, because that really let us know the racism in Wyoming,” Soul-Full Cuisine owner Brenda Hayes said of the nine years it took to get the bill passed. Although she’s happy it did, as a Black woman, she’s disappointed the whole day couldn’t be devoted solely to the iconic civil rights leader.

“Wyoming represents the Equality State, why does it have to be Dr. King/Equality Day?” she said. “Equality is every day, right? Why do you need a day?”

Stevenson was president of the Love & Charity Club at the time, which organized Cheyenne’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in the late 1980s – several years before the holiday was recognized. The club also organized plays and other educational programs for Black History Month and worked with Councilman Pete Laybourn to change the name of Sunset Park on Cheyenne’s west side to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where a sculpture of King by local artist Guadalupe Barajas was erected in 2002.

Stevenson also created Laramie County School District 1’s first Black History Club, an idea suggested by Hayes’ daughter, Pernisha Hayes.

“They had a Spanish club, and it was really Brenda's daughter that came and said, 'Miss Stevenson, they have that – why can't we have an African American Club?'” Stevenson said.

Love & Charity no longer exists, and Stevenson no longer lives in Wyoming, but the club’s legacy of Black representation and education now lives on through Hayes and her children, who help her lead teachings through The Black Millionaires of Tomorrow program.

“We really want our young people, starting at the grade school level, to understand the importance of your history, money and how to be successful,” Hayes said, adding that Black individuals usually have to work for white bosses. “I want to teach my children to know it's important to create your own business, to try as hard as you can to work for yourself … to carve a corner out for yourself.”

– Niki Kottman, Wyoming Tribune Eagle