...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow could lead
to visibility reductions and hazardous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Forest Service hiring regional fire positions for the 2023 field season
DENVER – The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew and fuels-related jobs.
Direct Hire Authority, which has been granted by the Office of Personnel Management, will be used to fill these positions in an accelerated manner. The vacancy announcements will be posted on usajobs.gov. Applications must be submitted to USA Jobs by the closing date on the job announcement; note that the closing dates are from Dec. 16-20.
Selections will take place between Jan. 23 and Feb. 7.
For information about opportunities in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland: