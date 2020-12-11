WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Forest Service is looking for public input on two proposed directives that would address safety and reliability for power line operations on national forests and grasslands.
The proposed directives would implement provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill and amendments made in 2018 to the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.
The proposed changes would provide consistent direction for Forest Service staff when coordinating with utilities in managing vegetation, including removing dead and dying trees that pose a fire risk to power line structures. These policy initiatives include new procedures for streamlining reviews and approvals for vegetation management and maintenance for power lines.
“Our nation’s forests and grasslands provide an important link in delivering electricity to 70 million American homes and businesses,” Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French said in a news release. “The proposed directives would not only help us improve the reliability of America’s electrical grid, but also would help reduce wildfire risk in power line corridors and the cost of delivering electricity to millions of homes.”
The 30-day public comment period for the proposed directives ends on Jan. 11. For more information, go online to https://tinyurl.com/usfspowerline.