LARAMIE – The Forest Service proposes to seasonally close recreational shooting in the Pole Mountain Area of the Laramie Ranger District. The closure would prohibit shooting from March 31 to Sept. 10 each year to reduce user conflicts, resource damage and associated risks over public safety.
The shooting order would apply only to National Forest System land within Pole Mountain. The Pole Mountain unit is approximately 55,500 acres of NFS lands in Albany County, 12 miles southeast of Laramie and 30 miles west of Cheyenne along the Interstate 80 corridor.
Due to its proximity to Interstate 80, as well as population centers in Wyoming and Colorado, Pole Mountain has become a popular destination for visitors. Recreational shooting in the Pole Mountain Area has been known to occur in unsafe locations, such as in and near developed recreation areas, or using unsafe practices, such as with no backstops, along roads, etc.
The Forest Service is asking for public input on the proposed shooting closure order. The proposal is being considered under the process outlined in the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act. The comment period will be from April 12 to June 10. Please submit comments to the online CARA portal, tinyurl.com/pole-mountain-shooting-closure.
Comments also can be sent to Frank Romero, Laramie District Ranger, frank.e.romero@usda.gov, 2468 Jackson St., Laramie, WY 82072.