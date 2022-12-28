CHEYENNE – A preliminary land exchange proposal from the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, related to the West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project, has been received by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Medicine Bow National Forest.

The Forest Service will now conduct a feasibility analysis/study of the proposed exchange in southern Wyoming, Sierra Madre Range, as a first-level screen. This includes identifying potential public benefit, as well as both public support and opposition. The resulting product is referred to as a Public Interest Determination.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus