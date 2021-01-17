LARAMIE – The U.S. Forest Service has released the environmental assessment, or finding of "no significant impact" and draft decision notice for the Snowy Range Upgrades and Maintenance Project.
The project seeks to improve available recreation opportunities for visitors at the ski area by installing facilities, upgrading equipment and improving snow coverage. After considering public comments, alternatives and the analysis in the environmental assessment, Forest Supervisor Russ Bacon, the deciding official, has approved the proposed action.
Snowy Range Ski Area is 5 miles west of Centennial, and is an authorized permittee of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The addition of a yurt and vault toilet at the base of Sundance Lift is being authorized, as well as the regrading of Warpath and Lower Centennial/Magic Carpet area. A second parking lot in the Carbon Power and Light corridor is authorized, as well as a bridge connecting the secondary parking lot to the main lot.
Finally, new snowmaking is being authorized, which will augment natural snow when needed and allow more intermediate trails to stay open. Snowmaking improvements consist of installing an additional snowmaking pipeline and augmenting the existing snowmaking diversion structure to stabilize the snowmaking intake pond. Hazardous trees will be cleared as necessary.
The release of this draft decision initiates the 45-day objection period. Individuals who submitted timely and specific written comments during the 30-day comment period initiated in April 2020 have standing to file an objection to the draft decision notice under 36 CFR 218.
Project documents are available for download on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56236.
Objections, including attachments, can be filed via mail, fax or email to: Snowy Range Ski Area Upgrades, c/o Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region, P.O. Box 18980, Golden CO 80402; Fax: 303-275-5134; email SM.FS.r02admin-rev@usda.gov.
Objections must be submitted within 45 calendar days following the publication of a legal notice in the Laramie Boomerang. The legal notice was published on Jan. 14.