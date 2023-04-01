DOUGLAS – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment for a land exchange proposal involving parcels in northeast Albany County and southwest Carbon County. Federal lands involved are currently managed by the Douglas and Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger Districts of the Medicine Bow National Forest.

The Britania proposal would exchange six parcels totaling approximately 1,297 acres of reserved public domain status National Forest System lands located in Albany County for three parcels of private land totaling approximately 804 acres in northeast Albany County and southwest Carbon County. 

