DOUGLAS – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment for a land exchange proposal involving parcels in northeast Albany County and southwest Carbon County. Federal lands involved are currently managed by the Douglas and Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger Districts of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The Britania proposal would exchange six parcels totaling approximately 1,297 acres of reserved public domain status National Forest System lands located in Albany County for three parcels of private land totaling approximately 804 acres in northeast Albany County and southwest Carbon County.
Parcels in the land exchange must be of equal appraised value monetarily and not necessarily an equal number of federal acres versus non-federal acres exchanged.
To ensure their consideration, comments must be received by May 8. Please include the following information with your comments:
Name, address, telephone number and organization represented
The name of the project for which you are submitting comment (Britania)
Specific issues and supporting reasons you feel should be considered
Comments may be submitted by email to comments-rm-mbr-douglas-thunder-basin@usda.gov. Written comments should be submitted to: Russell Bacon, Forest Supervisor, c/o Rob Robertson, Douglas Ranger District Medicine Bow-Rout National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland, 2250 E. Richards St., Douglas, WY 82633.