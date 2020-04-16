LARAMIE – The USDA Forest Service is seeking public comments on the Snowy Range Ski Area Upgrades and Maintenance Project.
The purpose of the project is to improve available recreation opportunities for visitors at the ski area by installing facilities, upgrading equipment and improving snow coverage.
Snowy Range Ski Area is in the Snowy Range, five miles west of Centennial, and is an authorized permittee of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The addition of a yurt and vault toilet at the base of Sundance Lift is being proposed, as well as the regrading of Warpath and Lower Centennial/Magic Carpet area. A second parking lot in the Carbon Power and Light corridor is being considered, as well as a bridge connecting the secondary parking lot to the main lot.
Finally, new snowmaking is being proposed, which would augment natural snow when needed and allow more intermediate trails to stay open. Hazardous trees would be cleared as necessary.
A decision is expected to be signed in this fall, making implementation possible to begin early in 2021.
Written comments will be accepted for 30 calendar days following the publication of a legal notice in the Laramie Boomerang. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period.
Mail comments to Russell Bacon, Forest Supervisor c/o Erica Dickerman, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, 2468 Jackson St., Laramie, WY 82070. Comments also can be made online at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=56236.
The project page online is at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56236. More information regarding this action can be obtained from Erica Dickerman at erica.dickerman@usda.gov or 970-870-2185.