DENVER – The U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region is seeking public feedback on a proposed list of deferred maintenance projects under consideration for Great American Outdoors Act funding in fiscal year 2022.
USFS projects, which are now open for public feedback on the Forest Service website, aim to address the agency’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog, and improve public access and quality of visitor experience through repair and restoration of roads, trails, bridges, recreation sites and other facilities.
The proposed projects were selected based on seven criteria:
• Reducing deferred maintenance
• Promoting management of America’s forests
• Improving visitor experience
• Contributing to rural economic development
• Improving visitor access
• Ensuring health and safety
• Leveraging partner contributions and resources
The Great American Outdoors Act provides funding that will enable federal land managers to take aggressive steps to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects on national forest and grasslands through 2025.
USFS is working closely with all interested publics to ensure the selected projects continue to meet local needs and maximize the benefits experienced by those who visit and use national forests and grasslands, according to a news release.
The public has until Nov. 30 to review and provide feedback on the proposed list, available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd853605.pdf.