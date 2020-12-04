DENVER – On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed that the whitebark pine should be listed as a threatened tree species, making it the most widespread tree to be listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Whitebark pines are native to high-elevation forests across the West. Despite their large range, whitebarks are rapidly vanishing due to white pine blister rust fungus, an introduced disease that has wiped out up to 90% of the pines in many northern forests.
At the same time, climate change is exacerbating droughts, wildfires and bark beetle outbreaks, which weaken and kill whitebarks and alter their range.
Whitebark pines are the “poster child” for the conservation of forest species threatened by disease and climate change, according to a news release from American forests: The trees are a keystone species, creating critical plant and wildlife habitat on otherwise barren mountain slopes. Their fat-rich seeds are a crucial component of many animals’ diets, including grizzly bears. The pines shade creates natural snow banks, helping to ensure a steady release of water in the spring.
USFS and the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation and American Forests have collaborated on the National Whitebark Pine Restoration Plan, a cooperative partnership to plan, fund and implement large-scale restoration of whitebark pine since 2016. Both groups lauded USFS’s decision.
Diana F. Tomback, the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation’s policy and outreach coordinator, and a professor of integrated biology at the University of Colorado-Denver, called the listing “a watershed” event and said the restoration plan “offers a new model for forest restoration and management.”
Eric Sprague, American Forests’ vice president of forest restoration, said the listing brings much needed attention and resources to the restoration effort. His group has already helped plant 500,000 disease-resistant whitebark seedlings.