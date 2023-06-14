CHEYENNE — A former executive with Cheyenne State Bank was sentenced earlier this month to a maximum of eight years in prison for theft of property. He was initially convicted in December.
Cory Huber, who was the bank’s vice president of lending, previously worked at 21st Century Equipment in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, until 2021. He was convicted of using company funds to purchase personal vehicles during his time at 21st Century Equipment, according to court records.
Law enforcement investigators reported that Huber requested permission from a supervisor at the company to lease a 2005 Yamaha SX230 boat in 2015. He took a $17,500 lease from the company to pay for it. The investigator on the case couldn’t determine if Huber ever made any payments to 21st Century Leasing for the boat.
Huber traded the boat in 2019 for $11,000 in credit toward another boat, a 2015 Yamaha AR240. That boat was priced at $43,999, and he used a bank note from the company to cover the $38,053 he still owed on the purchase. Huber also purchased accessories for the boat that raised its price.
He pleaded guilty to one county of theft of property ($5,000 or more) in December, in exchange for 36 other similar charges being dismissed. He was sentenced in Scotts Bluff County District Court to four to eight years in prison and will be eligible for parole in May 2025.
Huber was also asked to pay $10,000 in restitution, which court filings say he paid immediately. The court disbursed the money to 21st Century Leasing on June 2.
Scottsbluff-area radio station KNEB previously reported that Huber and his attorney, Stacy Bach, intended to appeal the sentence. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle could not reach Bach for comment on Tuesday.
“Huber was described as being a trusted employee and had access to write checks, take out loans, execute lease agreements and transfer money on behalf of 21st Century Leasing,” Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Alex Sinnett wrote in an application for a warrant.
The company made payments on Huber’s boat totaling $11,966.76 from August 2019 to January 2021.
“Huber did not request or receive permission to purchase and finance (a) 2015 Yamaha AR240 boat and did so without 21st Century Leasing knowledge,” Sinnett wrote.
Sinnett’s report went on to say that there were “numerous other transactions” where Huber used company funds for personal vehicles. The investigator was able to verify that Huber spent more than $388,000 of company money for personal equipment.
