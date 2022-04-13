CHEYENNE – A former employee is suing the city of Cheyenne for alleged discrimination based on a disability, and also alleges abuse by former Mayor Marian Orr.
Denise Freeman claims in a federal lawsuit that the city denied her reasonable accommodation for a disability. She said she was terminated by Orr because she took approved unpaid medical leave and, after that had been exhausted, requested additional unpaid medical leave guaranteed by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city’s alleged unlawful employment practices “were intentional” and “done with malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights,” the lawsuit said.
The suit, filed April 7 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, comes after Freeman received a “right to sue” notice in January from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In November 2018, Freeman filed a charge of discrimination on the basis of sex and disability with the Denver field office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity, according to lawsuit documents. The charge was then transferred to the Wyoming Department of Labor Standards Fair Employment Program for investigation, which, in February 2021, sent a letter to the city saying it had, in fact, violated state and federal statutes, and that it had found probable cause to believe discrimination had taken place.
In September, the EEOC also sent a letter to the city, saying that it found “reasonable cause” that the city had violated Title VII and the ADA. The letter “invit(ed) the city to join with the (EEOC) in informal methods of conciliation to eliminate the unlawful employment practices and provide appropriate relief.”
On Oct. 13, the EEOC told Freeman it had not been successful in reaching such an agreement. Four months later, she received the notice of her right to sue within 90 days.
Freeman has requested a jury trial, as well as damages, including compensation for lost wages and benefits, front and back pay, lost economic potential, compensation for harm to her reputation and attorney’s fees. She said in the lawsuit that she “will continue to suffer humiliation, embarrassment, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional pain, mental suffering and inconvenience” as a result of the city’s alleged violation of the ADA.
Amanda F. Esch, who is representing the city in this case, said Tuesday afternoon that the city denies Freeman’s claims of discrimination. Esch said the city is working on its required response to the lawsuit. Laramie-based attorney Megan L. Hayes represents Freeman in the case.
The former mayor on Tuesday said she did not want to comment on ongoing litigation.
Freeman’s employment
Freeman began working for the city as an accounting budget analyst in the city treasurer’s office in May 2015. In April 2016, she was hired as the city’s human resources director by then-Mayor Rick Kaysen. Freeman worked in this capacity until she was fired by then-Mayor Orr in July 2018, the lawsuit said.
Orr, who took office in January 2017, “was prone to fits of rage and would lash out angrily at Ms. Freeman and other city employees,” according to the suit. Freeman said the former mayor “would scream diatribes, swear at and in the presence of city employees, and stomp angrily out of meetings.”
While she worked for Orr, Freeman “felt bullied and intimidated” by both the former mayor and her chief of staff, Eric Fountain.
The lawsuit said human resources staff would “hear yelling” during meetings between Orr and Freeman in 2017 and 2018. After these meetings, Freeman would “emerge from her office with a red face and looking visibly upset.”
Freeman’s lawsuit describes a specific incident in 2017, when she said she mistakenly left two Forestry Division positions out of a manually created employee count report. Freeman said she submitted a corrected report to Orr after realizing her error.
Orr “expressed her extreme outrage to Ms. Freeman” because of the error, according to the lawsuit.
The former mayor would allegedly “chastise” HR employees for not sending her applications for city jobs submitted by her friends and acquaintances. Many of these applications “had not cleared departmental review,” according to the lawsuit.
Orr would also “arbitrarily change procedures” for HR staff.
Following a February 2018 dispute about certain documents provided to Orr, the former mayor allegedly called Freeman “’a roadblock’ and told her to work more cooperatively with other department heads,” the lawsuit said. Orr later “slammed down” a stack of documents on Freeman’s desk, which Chief of Staff Fountain told Freeman had been shredded the day before.
On April 18, 2018, Orr allegedly accused Freeman of “burying” a particular application. Freeman said she told the former mayor that the application was incomplete. During the same meeting, Orr accused Freeman of delaying a salary increase for a city employee, but Freeman said the increase had been approved and was being processed by HR.
At the end of this meeting, Orr told Freeman any more “incidents” of this kind could result in her firing, the lawsuit said.
Medical leave
Freeman attended a previously scheduled medical appointment that day. On April 19, 2018, she requested six weeks of unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act, made necessary by “depression, anxiety and insomnia exacerbated by ‘work stresses.’” She included information from her medical provider, according to the lawsuit.
While Freeman was on this FMLA leave, Orr and Fountain hired a new assistant director of human resources, Darrin Hass. The lawsuit alleged that Hass’ starting salary was $85,000 – $5,000 more than Freeman’s pay as director of the department.
The city made Hass the interim director of HR while Freeman continued on leave, the lawsuit said. His salary was increased to $105,000.
Freeman was set to return to her job on July 18, 2018, following her request and receipt of six additional weeks of unpaid FMLA leave. Two days before, Freeman emailed Orr and Fountain, asking to continue on leave until July 27 of that year, using her accrued vacation time.
After that, Freeman wanted “to be considered for 160 hours from the sick bank,” saying she was “still recovering from mental and physical exhaustion.” A statement from her medical provider attested that Freeman had depression and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.
The city has a policy for non-FMLA medical leave and a history of granting this type of leave to employees, and Freeman qualified for it, the suit added.
Still, Freeman was fired by Orr that day. In the same July 18, 2018, letter, Orr said her request for additional leave was denied because a physician did not sign the leave request form.
“At no time material to this complaint did the city attempt to discuss or negotiate with Ms. Freeman any reasonable accommodation for her disabling medical condition,” the lawsuit alleged, nor did the city “claim that it could not accommodate Ms. Freeman’s request for additional leave because such an accommodation would have been an undue hardship for the city.”
Hass was promoted to Freeman’s former position following her termination and still works as the city’s HR director, according to the city’s website. Hass’ salary remained at $105,000 following his promotion, the lawsuit said.
Freeman was never disciplined for poor or unsatisfactory performance while she worked for the city, according to the lawsuit.
In her November 2018 charge of discrimination, Freeman said, in part, that Orr “created a hostile work environment,” and that “high-level female employees were often the targets of (Orr’s) hostility.” Freeman wrote that Orr began “targeting” her in April 2017 after the former mayor fired a female city treasurer.