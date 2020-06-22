CHEYENNE – A former Cheyenne resident was killed in Minot, North Dakota, allegedly by her husband.
Alytreus C. Clifton, 22, of Minot was identified as the murder victim, according to the Minot Daily News. Duell McCall Clifton, is in police custody, and is charged with murder and felony tampering with physical evidence.
Law enforcement received a call for a welfare check of Alytreus Clifton, which led them to Faith, North Dakota, where Alytreus Clifton was found dead in a residence, according to the Minot Daily News. Duell Clifton was later arrested for her murder.
According to an obituary published in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Alytreus "Aly" Cierah Rowe-Clifton was a graduate of Cheyenne South High School. While there, she competed in soccer and swimming, and was involved in yearbook, FFA and the Mayor's Youth Council.