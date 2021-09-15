...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FOR THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Former Chief Justice Davis receives Judicial Excellence Award
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar and the Wyoming Supreme Court have announced that former Chief Justice Michael K. Davis is this year’s recipient of the Larry L. Lehman Award for Judicial Excellence.
The award was presented Wednesday at this year's Judicial Conference in Cheyenne.
The award was presented by District Court Judges Catherine Wilking and Thomas Campbell, on behalf of Wyoming’s 24 district court judges; and Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen, on behalf of the 24 circuit court judges. They recognized Justice Davis for his important scholarly contribution to Wyoming jurisprudence over his nine years on the Wyoming Supreme Court, and especially for his “rock-steady leadership of the judicial branch through perilous challenges that COVID-19 presented to us,” Wilking said.
The Lehman Award is given in memory of Justice Lehman, who died in 2004, and who is remembered for his tireless efforts to improve the operation of the court system and to provide greater access to justice for all Wyoming citizens.