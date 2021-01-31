CHEYENNE – A former Laramie County jail inmate is suing the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the jail after being severely beaten by a fellow inmate in May.
The civil suit filed by Michael Pings alleges negligence and gross negligence by sheriff’s deputies and Laramie County jail staff for failing to intervene for 17 minutes while Noah Stevens repeatedly strangled, punched and kicked Pings, causing him to lose consciousness multiple times.
As of Monday, Pings was incarcerated in the Converse County jail in Douglas, according to his attorney.
The “increased supervision cells” in which Pings and Stevens were housed reportedly have a 24-hour video feed streamed directly to the booking station at the jail, with at least three employees able to view the footage at all times, according to the lawsuit.
Cody Jerabek, an attorney representing Pings in the lawsuit, said his firm had a policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation, but that the complaint spoke for itself.
Deputy Jeff Barnes, a spokesperson for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, said the department was aware of the lawsuit but unable to comment because of the ongoing litigation. The Sheriff’s Department operates the Laramie County jail.
Along with the 24-hour video feed, noise from the 12 private detention cells is “consistently free-flowing to the general booking area,” where jail staff would have been stationed, according to the lawsuit.
According to both the lawsuit and court documents filed in the prosecution of Stevens, Pings was strangled by Stevens several times, causing him to lose consciousness on multiple occasions and, at one point, lose control of his bowels. Stevens also punched Pings in the head, neck and chest areas.
Pings suffered injuries to his neck, face, chest and head, and lost multiple teeth in the attack, according to the lawsuit.
After being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges that Pings was placed just a few cells away from Stevens, who continued to “berate and mock” Pings, causing him to fear being attacked again. Pings continues to suffer from PTSD, chronic neck pain, headaches and cognitive issues as a result of the attack, the lawsuit says.
Pings has asked for damages, including the costs of past and future medical treatment, and compensation for the loss of earning capacity, physical and emotional suffering and psychological disability resulting from the attack.
In the signed probable cause affidavit in Stevens’ case, a jail staff member wrote that the attack went on for about 11 minutes before deputies “noticed” the situation and intervened, versus the 17 minutes alleged in the lawsuit.
The attack
On May 29, Pings, then 41, was being held at the Laramie County jail on a probation violation hold out of Converse County. Pings was placed under increased supervision in the booking area of the jail because he was believed to have symptoms of withdrawal, including “partial incapacitation, incoherence and confusion,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Stevens’ behavior, including psychotic episodes and drug-induced psychosis, was “well known” to jail staff and sheriff’s deputies. Yet, in court documents from Stevens’ case, a member of the Sheriff’s Department working at the jail as a booking corporal wrote that Stevens was placed in holding cell No. 3 with Pings at 7:19 a.m. the morning of May 29 to make room for a suicidal inmate.
The corporal wrote that he “observed no negative interactions between Pings or Stevens” from that time until the attack that afternoon, but the lawsuit alleges that “immediately following placement in the booking cell, Mr. Stevens continuously harassed, berated and mocked Mr. Pings. Additionally, Mr. Stevens made multiple threats to kill the plaintiff.”
Stevens pleaded no contest Jan. 19 to one count of felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. Following a plea agreement recommendation, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe sentenced Stevens to four years of supervised probation, with a suspended five to seven years of incarceration and a requirement to successfully complete drug court.
During the Jan. 19 court hearing, Ross McKelvey, Stevens’ attorney, said the no-contest plea stemmed from Stevens’ inability to remember the incident, as he was in a “methamphetamine-induced haze” at the time.
According to documents filed in Stevens’ case, the corporal heard a radio call at 3:12 p.m. that day from a sergeant for medical assistance. The corporal wrote that this was “unusual radio traffic,” so he also responded to the call.
When the corporal arrived, he was told by a sergeant that Stevens had “choked” Pings and noticed Pings appeared to be physically exhausted, had what looked to be blood on his leg and had a stretched-out shirt collar. Stevens, now in handcuffs, was being taken to holding cell No. 12 by two deputies.
Based on security camera footage, the corporal wrote that the attack began at about 3 p.m., just after a deputy finished an area check and walked by holding cell No. 3. At this time, Stevens appeared to choke Pings three separate times within a minute. During the second instance, Pings appeared to lose consciousness. While Pings was unconscious, Stevens threw about 10 punches at his head and stomach areas.
At about 3:03 p.m., Stevens put Pings in a chokehold, and he again seemed to lose consciousness, the corporal wrote. Stevens then threw 17 punches to the right side of Pings’ head and body. A couple of minutes later, Stevens appeared to choke him yet again, and Pings again appeared to go unconscious. Stevens punched him five more times in the head.
At about 3:07 p.m., Pings began to move, but Stevens got on Pings’ back and began choking him again. Pings struggled and attempted to get Stevens off of him, but Stevens maintained his hold for about a minute and a half. Stevens then got back on top of Pings before moving to his right and kneeing him in the side. He then tried to put Pings in multiple headlocks and chokeholds.
Deputies noticed the situation at about 3:11 p.m., according to the corporal, and threatened Stevens with a Taser before he complied and allowed himself to be handcuffed. Pings later confirmed that he had lost consciousness and said that he had lost control of his bowels while unconscious.