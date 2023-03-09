Chad Banks speaks at P-FLAG meeting

Former Wyoming legislator Chad Banks spoke at the local P-FLAG chapter meeting at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River on March 2. Banks encouraged attendees to contact Gov. Mark Gordon about Senate File 133, “Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Sports,” which can ban trans-females from competing on a team designated for biological females. About 30 individuals attended the meeting.

 Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS — A former legislator is urging LGBTQ Wyomingites and their supporters to contact Gov. Mark Gordon about a bill that passed the House and Senate during the 2023 general session.

Rock Springs resident Chad Banks spoke on bills that were introduced during the recent legislative session and how they could impact LGBTQ communities in Wyoming.

