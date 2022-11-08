Janine Kozak and Brian Kozak await results

Janine Kozak and Laramie County sheriff candidate Brian Kozak await results during an election party at Billy Jack's Pizza Pub in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Brian Kozak will be the next Laramie County sheriff.

The Republican, who recently headed the Cheyenne Police Department, received 13,958 votes, or close to 47% of the total. Independent Jeff Barnes, a former deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, received 11,889 votes, or almost 40%.


