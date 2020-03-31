CHEYENNE – From James Byrd’s perspective, Wyoming has been heading toward a fiscal cliff for quite some time. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has put the state’s revenue streams and economy in flux, could accelerate that trajectory.
“It’s like another gut punch after you’ve already been knocked to your knees,” Byrd said of the virus’s effects on the state. “At a certain point, you just don’t feel it.”
Byrd, who served in the state House of Representatives from 2009 until 2018, saw the Wyoming Legislature strike down several revenue-generating measures during his time in the Capitol.
With the state now facing a revenue shortfall of roughly $200 million in the next few years – and added uncertainty due to COVID-19 – the former representative said state agencies can’t take any more cuts. Instead, he argued, the Legislature should look at new revenue-raising solutions.
In an effort to promote those discussions, Byrd announced his plans to run as a Democrat for the seat in Senate District 8, which encompasses much of downtown and southwest Cheyenne.
With Wyoming’s unemployment numbers spiking and its revenue projections sinking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several issues Byrd wishes he and his colleagues had been willing to address in the 2010s. For example, he argued expanding Medicaid would have been a boon to the state in fighting spread of the coronavirus.
“I hate to say this – if this thing gets going, we will have people dying, and they will be dying because of the lack of preparation from previous Legislatures (before the tenure of Gov. Mark Gordon),” Byrd said.
A Cheyenne native, Byrd proudly calls himself “a Democrat who loves coal,” and he used to work in the oil industry. He acknowledged the market has recently changed for energy industries, particularly coal, meaning the state has to adapt to find new ways to market its products.
“We need to get a whole bunch of people dedicated to figuring out what to do with all of that coal, oil and gas,” Byrd said. “Carbon and hydrogen really can be reformulated into a lot of cool stuff if you’ve got the ingenuity to do it.”
He wasn’t as enthusiastic about carbon sequestration projects that have gained traction in the state Legislature, calling them more of a last resort.
Senate District 8, which is represented by Republican Affie Ellis, includes much of House District 44, the seat previously held by Byrd. The former representative argued he would provide a stronger voice for individual voters than the district’s current senator.
Before getting a chance in the general election, Byrd will face at least one opponent in the Democratic primary, as local school board member Nate Breen announced his candidacy earlier this month. Ellis, meanwhile, announced her plans to seek reelection in February.
The state’s primary election will take place Aug. 18, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.