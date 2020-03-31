Education: Cheyenne Central High School graduate; hired before completing undergraduate studies at the University of Wyoming.

Area served: Senate District 8 primarily covers the area south of Pershing Boulevard to the Colorado state line and west of Central Avenue toward Albany County.

Compensation: Wyoming lawmakers are paid $150 per day during the legislative session and $109 per day, including travel days, for meetings between sessions.

Important dates: Wyoming's primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. The filing period for legislative seats is May 14-29.