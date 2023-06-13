James Watt

James “Jim” Watt holding a rifle at Lander’s One-Shot Antelope Hunt in 1982.

James “Jim” Watt, a former U.S. Secretary of the Interior from Lusk, died recently at the age of 85 in Arizona.

Born, raised and educated in Wyoming, Watt rose to national prominence when President Ronald Reagan nominated him for the high post at Interior in 1980. By then, Watt had already made a name for himself back home in Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West, especially among ranchers, farmers and miners who believed the federal government infringed on their livelihoods.

