Cheyenne resident and Instacart delivery driver Christina Cross poses with a bouquet of flowers, which is one way she tries to make customers smile at work. She drops off a flower with each delivery, and for her efforts, Instacart recognized her in their "Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories" campaign.