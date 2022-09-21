CHEYENNE – Former Laramie County sheriff candidate Don Hollingshead has endorsed Jeff Barnes, he announced in an email and Facebook post Tuesday morning.
The current detention captain of the Laramie County jail, Hollingshead lost the Republican primary to former Cheyenne Police Department Chief Brian Kozak. Barnes is running as an Independent.
"Over the past month I have had a vast number of supporters ask me to consider supporting Jeff Barnes for sheriff in the general election. After a great deal of soul-searching, discussions with my wife and hours of prayer I have decided to throw my support for the 2022 general election behind Jeff," Hollingshead wrote. "Of the two main competitors in the upcoming general election, Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak, Jeff is the obvious choice.
"Looking at the results from last month’s primary election an overwhelming number of Laramie County residents chose either Boyd Wrede or myself over Kozak, although the election did not come out as I had hoped, I feel that the community has spoken loud and clear and the largest majority by far do not wish Kozak to be the Laramie County sheriff," the statement continued. "Boyd Wrede, Jeff Barnes, and I may have had our differences of opinion and disagreements on the campaign trail but one thing we do know is that our supporters believe Brian Kozak is not the person for the job of sheriff.
"From now until general election day my wife and I will be out on the campaign trail with Jeff as much as possible to ensure we do everything we can to help him win this election."
"Please don’t leave this very important election to chance, spread the word to every one of your friends and family who are registered voters in Laramie County. Many of the people who supported me whom I have spoken to since the primary had no doubt in their mind that I was going to win and admitted that they could have done more but didn’t think they needed to. Please do not let that be the case in the general election, I have not given up my desire to someday become your sheriff, but this election needs to go to Jeff Barnes."