CHEYENNE – A former local travel agent had his change of venue motion denied Tuesday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Brian Box’s attorney, Joanne Zook, filed the motion Jan. 24, claiming the pretrial publicity in the case – including several Wyoming Tribune Eagle and KGAB articles, a Cheyenne Police Department Facebook post and other coverage – prejudiced potential jurors and made it so Box needs to have his trial in a different location.
District Judge Steven Sharpe ultimately denied the motion. He said he believes the best time to see if there’s a need for a change of venue is during the jury selection process known as voir dire.
Box, 48, pleaded not guilty last fall to 28 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of fraud by check, two counts of use of another’s credit card and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. The charges are spread across four separate dockets, and his trial was rescheduled for April 7.
Box was the chief operator of the travel agency in Frontier Mall that went by the names of Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. The business focused on hunting and fishing trips.
Police found out about the fraud when several customers reported they had paid for their trips through the company, and the trips had been canceled without their knowledge or a refund. The travel agency is no longer in business.
Investigators determined Box was allegedly keeping the trip deposits customers made for himself after he canceled the trips without their knowledge. He was also accused of keeping the refunds from the trips.
During the hearing, Zook said she’s aware that most change of venue motions are usually addressed during the jury selection process, but she said this is an “extreme case.” She said that’s due to the inflammatory nature of social media posts about Box’s alleged crimes.
Zook said the real case at hand is the Facebook post made by the Cheyenne Police Department on Oct. 16 that stated:
“Local travel agent is testing the wonderful accommodations at the Laramie County jail … while awaiting trial, the vacation planner can write postcards from his jail cell while garbed in the finest orange and white linens the county has to offer. Orange Crocs complement the outfit and provide cushioning for the recreating time Box can participate while not in his cell ... Vintage grape juice is available in the commissary, and Box will have the opportunity to meet new friends and interesting people while watching reruns of ‘Cops.’”
Zook said she knows she can’t just claim prejudice based on the pretrial publicity alone, but the Facebook post CPD made isn’t factual, was made to incite and was made to make fun of Box.
Zook said more and more police departments are trying to be funny online, but in the instance of CPD’s post, it’s problematic.
The problem grows when people start to read the comments on the post, Zook said. It’s very rare that people get to see into the mind of potential jurors, but this is exactly what is going on in the comment section of the CPD Facebook post and a KGAB Facebook post about Box.
One of the comments reads, “... Hope he gets a cell with a big dude named Bubba that misses his mother.”
The CPD post received 243 comments, 982 likes and 206 shares, according to the motion. The KGAB Facebook post had 204 likes, 93 comments and 165 shares.
Commenters on both posts seemed to express their satisfaction that Box appeared to have injuries in his mugshot photo. Also, three of the alleged victims in the case commented on the social media posts.
Zook said Facebook’s algorithm is very good, and just because people didn’t comment, like or share the post doesn’t mean they didn’t see it.
Box has a right to a fair and impartial jury, Zook said. Cheyenne is a small community, and Box has about 30 victims in the case. She said she’s concerned about prejudice in the community toward Box because of these facts and the social media posts.
However, prosecuting attorney Rachel Berkness said she doesn’t think the social media posts warrant a change of venue. She said the commenters display a natural public reaction to a case of interest in the community, and public interest doesn’t equate to prejudice.
Sharpe asked if it was common practice for CPD to make “tongue-in-cheek” posts, and if those posts remind people that the suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Berkness replied, no, the post in question didn’t.
In a previous article, CPD Public Information Officer David Inman said his department doesn’t consider the post inflammatory, nor are they trying to make fun of the suspect or embarrass him.
“Obviously, he was booked into jail on suspicion of offenses he committed. While he was there, what we did was come up with a little paragraph like what a travel agent would come up with,” Inman said.
Berkness also added that just because someone comments on social media, that doesn’t mean they’re a potential juror. She said there were people commenting on the posts that weren’t even in Laramie County.
Sharpe ultimately agreed that social media does complicate pretrial publicity, and social media isn’t limited to just the Laramie County community. He said he’s presided over cases that have received national and local coverage, and was shocked by the amount of people who didn’t know anything about the case.
However, he said he isn’t a fan of the CPD Facebook post, and he said he thinks it’s irresponsible that CPD made it. He said police should understand more than anyone the importance of Box getting a fair trial.