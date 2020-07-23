CHEYENNE – A former travel agent accused of stealing thousands from his clients had his sentencing in Laramie County District Court postponed due to alleged evidence violations by the state.
Brian Box pleaded not guilty last fall to 28 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of fraud by check and two counts of use of another’s credit card. His guilty plea was part of a plea agreement between Box and the state in which he agreed to served up to three years in prison. Two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses were dropped as part of the agreement.
Box was the chief operator of the hunting-focused travel agency in Frontier Mall known as both Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. In late 2018 and early 2019, Box allegedly stole $125,000 from 34 people through his business, which is no longer operating.
In a motion filed Friday, defense attorney Joanne Zook said the state provided her with 626 pages of restitution documents – including victim/witness statements, check copies, bank statements, emails and police narratives – the night before Box was to be sentenced July 8.
The defense alleged some of the information disclosed in these documents was exculpatory evidence, which is evidence that favors the defense, and for this reason, the motion requested the felony charges be dismissed.
After the defense had an opportunity to review these documents, it was determined some of this information would have been used at trial, the motion said. These documents included reservation numbers, credit card information and emails between the Box and the victims that would have been critical to the defense.
The reservation numbers could have been used by the defense to conduct an “independent investigation regarding remaining deposit balances and whether any of the trips were salvaged,” the motion stated. This information also should have been disclosed to the defense before plea agreement negotiations, it said.
“Mr. Box was provided emails for a victim with the initials C.M., wherein the victim and Mr. Box had communications regarding a cruise,” the motion stated. “However, in the emails, C.M. never actually asked Mr. Box to book the cruise. In her police statement, she said she called the cruise company and claimed that the cruise company did not have any records of a reservation in her name, indicating that somehow Mr. Box deliberately did not make the reservations.”
The motion stated these emails would have been important for impeachment if the case had gone to trial, or used for a more favorable plea agreement.
The Cheyenne Police Department found out about the fraud when several of Box’s customers reported they had paid for their trips through the company, yet their trips had been canceled without their knowledge or a refund. Many didn’t know their plans had been canceled until they contacted the airlines and hotels directly.
The U.S. Supreme Court has also held “the suppression by the prosecution of evidence favorable to an accused upon request violates due process where the evidence is material either to guilt or to punishment, irrespective of the good faith or bad faith of the prosecution,” in the case of Brady v. Maryland, 1963.
The motion requested the court block the state from using these documents during sentencing and dismiss the felony charges against Box due to a Rule 16 violation, which governs discovery and inspection conduct in the Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure.
This would be a proper remedy under the circumstances, the motion stated, and the victims will still be repaid the amount owed to them. Box would also be able to pay them back more quickly without a “Scarlet F” on his criminal record, which would make it easier for him to get a job. Box isn’t requesting to withdraw his guilty plea, the motion stated.
This was the first time the defense had ever received these documents, according to the motion. The criminal case management order in Box’s case stated that any discovery evidence was due to the defense on Dec. 27, 2019, and the restitution documents included information that should have been provided to the defense by this deadline.
“By failing to provide these documents until the night before sentencing, counsel had no other option other than to request continuance in order to review the documents,” the motion stated.