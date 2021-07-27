GILLETTE – Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi has died from injuries he suffered Friday night in a serious bicycle accident in Gillette.
Enzi, 77, was riding his bike shortly before 8:30 p.m. near his home in Gillette when the accident happened, said Gillette attorney and family friend John Daly.
Someone found Enzi and called 911, Daly said. He was taken to the hospital and stabilized before being flown to Loveland, Colorado, via air ambulance, according to a Facebook post by his three children.
Late Monday night, the former senator's official Twitter feed posted this message: "Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family."
His son, Brad, retweeted the post, adding, "Thanks to all who prayed and sent good thoughts for my dad. Always my GOAT and hero!"
At 8:18 p.m. Friday, the Gillette Police Department received an Apple Watch distress call that someone had taken a hard fall on Morningside Drive and was not responding. Before officers arrived, someone called in to report a man lying in the roadway beside a bike, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
The Gillette Police Department does not release names involved in medical incidents, but Wasson said that officers found a 77-year-old man unresponsive at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital.
There was no indication that anyone else was near or involved in the accident, he said.
Enzi, a former mayor of Gillette and state legislator, served as a U.S. senator for Wyoming for 24 years, retiring at the beginning of 2021.
In an email statement this morning, Enzi's replacement, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said, “Today, Wyoming mourns the loss of a giant, Mike Enzi. Mike spent his life working to make Wyoming a better place while creating opportunities for our people.
“Be it as mayor of Gillette or as a U.S. senator and senior statesman, Wyoming has had no greater champion than Mike Enzi. He always put Wyoming first, and worked harder than anyone to serve his constituents.
“He was a soft-spoken leader, but the legislative wins he delivered loudly attest to the impact of his service. At a time of increasing political incivility, Mike Enzi managed to tactfully navigate the upper chamber, producing results that will be felt for generations to come.
“His retirement left a hole in the Senate, and his passing leaves a hole in our state and in our hearts.
“To me personally, he was more than just our senior senator. He was my friend and mentor, and I am heartbroken at his passing. Mike Enzi was a man of God and I take solace knowing that he is at peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Diana, children Amy, Emily and Brad, and his four grandchildren at this difficult time.”
