CHEYENNE – During the week of July 25-July 29, Wyoming We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution will conduct an advanced content summer institute on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
High school teachers of social studies from Wyoming and North Dakota will attend the week-long seminar at the Teton Science Schools in Jackson, Wyoming.
Scholars for the event will include Dr. David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, and Tim Moore, deputy director of the Center for the Study of the American Constitution at the University of Wisconsin—Madison.
The keynote speaker for the event will be former U.S. Attorney and Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who led the prosecution of members of the Ku Klux Klan responsible for the infamous 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham that took the lives of four little girls. The work of William Baxley and Jones secured the conviction of the bombers, albeit decades after the tragedy.
This civics education event is sponsored by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the North Dakota Council for the Humanities and directed by Wyoming We the People and North Dakota We the People.
For more information about the Wyoming We the People program, contact Matt Strannigan, Wyoming’s State Coordinator at mstrannigan@hotmail.com or contact the Center for Civic Education, 5146 Douglas Fir Road, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 519-9321.