Former VP Mike Pence speaks at Rockies Petroleum Conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence talks to the crowd during the Rockies Petroleum Conference on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.

Lauren Miller/Casper Star-Tribune

CHEYENNE – Former Vice President Mike Pence and both of Wyoming’s U.S. senators decried Democrats’ energy policies and the actions of federal regulators during a conference here Thursday.

Speaking to members of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming at its annual Rockies Petroleum Conference, Pence warned of a left-wing “war on energy” intended to eradicate fossil fuels – which, he argued, “belong to the American people,” not the U.S. government.

