CHEYENNE – A man who had his leg damaged in a fracking accident is suing the president and safety manager of a hydraulic fracturing company, along with the company that provides the fracking equipment, for negligence.
The case of Scott Houska versus Newkota Services and Rentals, Donald J. Gawick, Roger Cross and FMC Technologies was filed last Thursday, April 23, in federal court here.
The case alleges the defendants acted negligently, which cause the permanent injury to Houska’s leg suffered during a fracking accident. Houska is asking for a jury trial and punitive damages, special damages, legal costs and any other relief deemed fit by a jury.
Houska is being represented by attorneys Justin Kallal and Jason Johnson of the law firm Davis, Johnson & Kallal in Cheyenne.
The case alleges co-employee liability for reckless, willful, wanton and/or reprehensible conduct against Gawick and Cross, negligence against Newkota and product’s liability against FMC.
According to court documents:
In November 2018, Houska was an employee at C&J Energy Services, where Gawick is the president and Cross is the safety manager.
Fracking requires using several trucks and water/chemicals that are driven under high pressure into rocks below ground. To do this, it involves hundreds to thousands of feet of high-pressure hydraulic lines that need to be secured to avoid “blowouts.”
These blowouts are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injuries or even be fatal.
In November 2018, Newkota worked with C&J to secure the hydraulic lines to prevent a blowout, including the site Houska was working at at the time. During this, Newkota allegedly failed to secure one of the hydraulic lines where Houska was working.
C&J then supplied fracking trucks to the site, and FMC was responsible for manufacturing the “missile” fracking equipment. The missile is responsible for providing the pressure used to drive the water into the ground.
The missile has to be inspected and maintained, otherwise it can cause a blowout. Gawick and Cross were responsible for inspecting the fracking equipment, such as the missile, to make sure that it was functioning properly and wouldn’t cause a blowout.
According to the lawsuit, it’s also important the fracking trucks have proper iron securement, which helps decrease the likelihood of a blowout. The lawsuit alleges Gawick and Cross knew those components weren’t properly secured on the fracking trucks and did nothing.
On Nov. 4, 2018, Houska was working on a C&J fracking site when one of the hydraulic lines had a blowout due to the missile equipment malfunctioning. The hydraulic line explosively whipped around and hit Houska – crushing his foot and lower leg, resulting in permanent injuries.
The hydraulic line that struck Houska was also the line that was allegedly never properly secured by Newkota. Therefore, Houska is suing this company for negligence for failing to properly secure the hydraulic lines.
Gawick and Cross are being sued for co-employee recklessness, because Houska is alleging they owed him a “duty of reasonable care” to ensure the fracking equipment on the job sites was safe and properly maintained.
He’s alleging this duty was violated when Gawick and Cross allegedly failed to have regular equipment inspections and repairs done – knowing not doing so could result in serious injury or death.
FMC is being sued for product liability for the missile’s alleged design defects that made it “unreasonably dangerous.”