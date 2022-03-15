LANDER (WyoFile) – Federal prosecutors have charged the former chief financial officer for the Lander-based Wyoming Catholic College with defrauding a government COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm out of millions of dollars. The ex-CFO allegedly falsely claimed that he had amassed a fortune in a booming gin distillery and hand sanitizer business.
According to court documents filed in recent days, Paul D. McCown, 35, waived indictment and agreed to plead guilty to some or all of the seven counts of criminal wire fraud. Each count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A plea hearing has been set for March 29 in Casper before U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
Since it first surfaced as part of a $15-million civil lawsuit against McCown by the New York financial firm Ria R Squared, the McCown case has rocked the Lander business community. The tiny Catholic college had once prided itself in not accepting government funds.
Most of the $14.7 million McCown received in a loan from Ria R Squared has been seized by the FBI. Hours after McCown received the Ria R Squared money he redistributed the bulk of it as an anonymous $10 million donation to the WCC and gave $375,000 each to his friend, WCC Vice President Jonathan Tonkowich and to a brother, Phillip McCown, according to court filings.
Prosecutors say the criminal fraud began in June 2020, when McCown began applying for a series of loans and grants from the Wyoming Business Council, the state agency charged with distributing the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to affected state businesses. Between June 2020 and November 2020, he received $841,863 from the Wyoming Business Council.
In September 2020, McCown paid $700,000 to purchase the large Lander country home of WCC Chairman David Kellogg and his wife Carol Kellogg. McCown had begun falsely telling people that he was getting fabulously rich by selling hand sanitizers to airports and NFL stadiums.
The COVID-19 scheme began to unravel in February 2021 when a Wyoming Business Council audit determined that McCown had failed to provide proof of the revenue he claimed, or the number of employees he listed for his company, McCown Industries. The business council demanded that he pay back all $841,863 he had received.
According to federal investigators, this demand caused McCown, whose storefront business never had more than a handful of part-time employees at most, to apply for more federal money through the Paycheck Protection Program and to concoct an elaborate fraud to raise money from Ria R Squared. Posing as an extremely wealthy entrepreneur, McCown fabricated bank statements and posed as a banker to show that he had $750 million in his account at the tiny Wyoming Community Bank in Lander.
Prosecutors said he then used this false identity and faked account to obtain a short-term $15 million loan from Ria R Squared in exchange for promising to eventually transfer the money to the New York company to manage.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.