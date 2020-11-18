CASPER – Todd Fornstrom of Laramie County was elected to his fifth term as president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Casper.
“The Wyoming way is to step up and be involved,” Fornstrom said in a news release. “It is an honor to serve this great organization. Our members are strong in the work they do for agriculture. Together, we can accomplish so much more, and I’m proud to serve.”
Fornstrom and his family run a diversified agricultural operation of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa, dry beans and a cattle and sheep feedlot near Pine Bluffs. They also run a trucking business, custom harvest operation, and Fornstrom is in a partnership and runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill. Fornstrom and his wife, Laura, have four children.
Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill of Goshen County to his fifth term as WyFB vice president. Rachel Grant of Converse County was elected to her second term as the director-at-large.
Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors are district directors: Raenell Taylor, Northeast District Director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District Director; Tim Pexton, Central District Director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District Director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District Director.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization.