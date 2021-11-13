...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Fornstrom elected to sixth term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation president
CODY – Todd Fornstrom of Laramie County was elected to his sixth term as President of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 102nd annual meeting in Cody.
“I enjoy the people and the policy development process,” Fornstrom said in a news release. “It is fun and an incredible honor to represent the members of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.”
“Bringing people together for the good of agriculture is very rewarding,” Fornstrom continued.
Fornstrom and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. Fornstrom runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, and runs a trucking business and custom combining business. Fornstrom also works with his father farming near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa and dry beans.
Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his sixth term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three kids. They run a trucking business, commercial spraying business and raise cattle.
Lane Hageman, of Goshen County, was elected to his first term as the director-at-large. Hageman lives and works on his family’s cow/calf ranch in southeastern Wyoming. Hageman is also a Goshen County Farm Bureau Federation board member and a member of the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee.
Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors are district directors: Raenell Taylor, Northeast District Director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District Director; Tim Pexton, Central District Director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District Director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District Director.