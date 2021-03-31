CHEYENNE – Acting U.S. States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, for excavating and damaging archeological resources in the cemetery of the Fort Yellowstone National Historic Landmark in Yellowstone National Park.
Craythorn received a sentence of six months of imprisonment plus six months of home detention, to be followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $31,566 in restitution.
Craythorn was found digging in Fort Yellowstone’s cemetery in late 2019 and early 2020, while looking for a treasure believed to be worth millions. Rangers and special agents of the National Park Service discovered 17 sites of illegal excavation, including damage to an historic grave.
The cemetery is included in the National Register of Historic Places and a National Historic Landmark. Yellowstone National Park was established in 1872 as the nation’s first national park, and the U.S. Army was dispatched to the park in 1886 to protect its natural features and wildlife. Originally established as Camp Sheridan in 1891, it evolved into Fort Yellowstone and served as the Army headquarters until their departure in 1918.
The Army began burials in the cemetery in 1888, and more than 50 people were buried there between 1888 and 1916, most of them civilian employees of the Army and relatives of military personnel.
A Santa Fe, New Mexico, art dealer named Forrest Fenn buried a chest of gold, silver, and gems in the western United States and then left a clue-filled poem to solve its location. The investigation into this matter revealed that Craythorn had done extensive research on the Forest Fenn treasure and documented his efforts to family and friends. Craythorn did not find the treasure. It was found later in Wyoming by another person.
“This is an example of a highly egregious resource violation stemming from the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt saga,” said Yellowstone National Park Chief Ranger Sarah Davis. “Today’s action by the DOJ sends a clear message that these types of transgressions will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”